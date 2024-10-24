Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Cut to $129.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $164.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

GPC opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average is $142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

