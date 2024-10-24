Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $117.20 and last traded at $117.33, with a volume of 518587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.12.

The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,216,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.63.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

