Generation Bio’s (GBIO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Generation Bio Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.80.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 1,202.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Generation Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 255,468 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generation Bio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Featured Articles

