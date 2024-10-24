GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $285.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average of $187.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $285.94.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.88.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

