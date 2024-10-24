GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance

GCP stock opened at GBX 76.70 ($1.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £665.61 million, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 341.55, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.65. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 59.50 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.10).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

