GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.75

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Performance
GCP stock opened at GBX 76.70 ($1.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £665.61 million, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 341.55, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.65. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 59.50 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.10).
GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile
