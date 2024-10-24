Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 43,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 129,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$57.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

