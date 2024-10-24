Games for a Living (GFAL) Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. Games for a Living has a total market cap of $35.61 million and approximately $775,830.63 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Games for a Living has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00243572 BTC.

Games for a Living Token Profile

Games for a Living’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,130,615,040 tokens. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.

Buying and Selling Games for a Living

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,130,615,040.345333 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.01156993 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $810,635.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Games for a Living should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Games for a Living using one of the exchanges listed above.

