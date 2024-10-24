Gala Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $76.47 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Gala has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $806.73 million and approximately $76.47 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 37,683,933,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,659,773,689 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

