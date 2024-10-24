FY2024 EPS Estimates for TSE:FVI Decreased by Analyst

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$355.70 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.20%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$7.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.72. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.57 and a 12-month high of C$8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

