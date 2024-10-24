FY2024 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Lowered by Desjardins

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities set a C$52.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.44.

Trisura Group Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$42.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 76.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.39 and a 12-month high of C$46.75.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$772.20 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total transaction of C$1,325,530.49. In related news, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$121,396.32. Also, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total value of C$1,325,530.49. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

