FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Lowered by Analyst

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.44. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FNV
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $136.25 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.09.
Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franco-Nevada
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Undervalued Technology Stocks With Big Rebound Potential
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- NextEra Energy’s Strong Quarter Catches Wall Street’s Eye
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Goldman’s Lost Decade Forecast: These 3 Growth Stocks Can Win
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.