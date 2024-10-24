FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TSE:CFX Issued By Raymond James

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canfor Pulp Products in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.70.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of C$63.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.33. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.17.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.00 million. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.