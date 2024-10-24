FY2024 Earnings Estimate for AMR Issued By B. Riley

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMRFree Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $17.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $20.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $33.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.13 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.16 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $198.48 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.