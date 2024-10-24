FY2024 Earnings Estimate for AMR Issued By B. Riley

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $17.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $20.67 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $33.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.13 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.16 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $198.48 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 124.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

