Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 76 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 1.5 %

AMGN stock opened at $314.90 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.