Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 3,954 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $19,136,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $367.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

