Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $9.90 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trium Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.6% in the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth $7,146,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 4.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.89.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

WM stock opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.95 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

