Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $311,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $457.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $574.13.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

