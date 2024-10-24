FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned approximately 1.65% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 50.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $105,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 9.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,407 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

