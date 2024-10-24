FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July comprises about 1.4% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned about 2.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 156.3% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 142.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 22.9% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of DJUL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,666 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

