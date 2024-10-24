Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Friedman Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $14.43 on Monday. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other Friedman Industries news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,654. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,365 shares of company stock worth $91,241. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Friedman Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Friedman Industries by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 435,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

