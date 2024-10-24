Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 93675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $662.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $283,000.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

