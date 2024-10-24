Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 475,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF makes up 10.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $42,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 119,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $88.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $91.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

