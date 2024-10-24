Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $220.34 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.30. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.