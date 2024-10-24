Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 10,606,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 52,912,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

