FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,627 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 13,804 shares.The stock last traded at $71.90 and had previously closed at $71.56.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $530.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3,987.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

