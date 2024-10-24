Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FI. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.92.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

FI stock opened at $202.36 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $111.53 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

