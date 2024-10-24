First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $53.57. 6,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 22,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.24.

The company has a market cap of $111.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5,188.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

