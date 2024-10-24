First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.53 and last traded at $53.57. 6,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 22,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.24.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $111.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2761 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.
