First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Shares Down 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12,000.00 and last traded at $12,000.00. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12,400.00.

First National of Nebraska Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12,022.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11,914.77.

First National of Nebraska Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $30.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank of Omaha that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It also provides personal loans and lines of credit; auto loans; mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit and loans; small business loans and lines of credit; small business administration loans; and commercial lending solutions.

