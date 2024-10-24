First National Bank of Hutchinson Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Copart were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 283.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

