First National Bank of Hutchinson Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 45,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,760.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

