First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $1.18 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EME. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $445.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.50 and a twelve month high of $456.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.48.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

