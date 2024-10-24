First National Bank of Hutchinson Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 94,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,842 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 47,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $211.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $153.95 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

