Fiduciary Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,626,000 after buying an additional 635,269 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.97. 1,198,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,243,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

