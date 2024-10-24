Fiduciary Planning LLC Invests $8.21 Million in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 179,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,000. Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF comprises about 2.8% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned about 2.61% of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,268,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

FFLC traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,160 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

