FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 29.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $268.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

