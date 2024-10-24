FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBP) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 14,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 16,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli’s, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe and Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

