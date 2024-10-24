Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44. 8,053 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 6,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 5.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts:

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.