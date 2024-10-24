Fairman Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fairman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $389.81. 89,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.61 and its 200 day moving average is $365.02. The firm has a market cap of $134.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $394.92.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.