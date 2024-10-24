Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.15.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $158.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $164.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average of $130.70. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.