Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.55 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Everdome has a market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $661,721.27 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,704,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

