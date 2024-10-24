Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $304.63 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,530.22 or 0.03713824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 3% against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $304.63 billion and approximately $16.20 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00039393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,395,818 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

