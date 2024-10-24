Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $752.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,197.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,700 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after buying an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 888,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 72,767 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 16.6% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 77,565 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

