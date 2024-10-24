Escroco Emerald Hits 1-Day Volume of $102.12 (ESCE)

Escroco Emerald (ESCE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, Escroco Emerald has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Escroco Emerald token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Escroco Emerald has a market capitalization of $25,239.07 and approximately $102.12 worth of Escroco Emerald was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Escroco Emerald Profile

Escroco Emerald’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Escroco Emerald is medium.com/@escetoken. The official website for Escroco Emerald is escrocotoken.com. Escroco Emerald’s official Twitter account is @escrocotoken.

Buying and Selling Escroco Emerald

According to CryptoCompare, “Escroco Emerald (ESCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Escroco Emerald has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Escroco Emerald is 0.00002556 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://escrocotoken.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Escroco Emerald directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Escroco Emerald should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Escroco Emerald using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

