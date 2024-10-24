Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.28). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $387.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,486.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 356.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.