Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NVST. Bank of America lowered their target price on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NVST stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.32. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 52.25%. The firm had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in Envista during the first quarter valued at about $21,053,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Envista by 3,271.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 140,235 shares during the period. M&G Plc raised its stake in Envista by 12.5% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 306,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,923 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,056,000 after purchasing an additional 944,596 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

