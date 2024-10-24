Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered to “Sell” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $73.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,130,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 57.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,285,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,408 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,021.4% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,183,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,154 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,582,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

