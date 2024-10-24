Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. Glj Research assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.56.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 14.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.23. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 164,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $592,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

