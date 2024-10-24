Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.63. 1,532,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,044,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UUUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UUUU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,780,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,359,000 after buying an additional 2,087,385 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter valued at $2,787,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 44.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 392,862 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 30.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,507,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 355,242 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 785,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 309,958 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

