Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Shares Down 24.6% – What’s Next?

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) fell 24.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.34). 169,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 456% from the average session volume of 30,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.45).

Empresaria Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.65. The company has a market capitalization of £12.58 million, a PE ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.86.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

