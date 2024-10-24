El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $394.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.49. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at El Pollo Loco

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari purchased 21,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $279,997.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,834.33. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 189,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,483,158. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

